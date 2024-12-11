This Netflix Show Has Taken Over Washington: Are You Watching It?

If you haven’t already jumped on the bandwagon, you’re missing out!

Washington’s Favorite Netflix Show of 2024: The Gentlemen TV Series

In Washington, The Gentlemen quickly became the most-watched Netflix series of 2024, and it’s easy to see why. The show, which premiered on March 7, is a spin-off of Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, and it packs all the action, drama, and sharp humor that made the original movie a hit. And it’s not just Washington that’s hooked, Oregon and California are also all about The Gentlemen. If you haven’t watched yet, now’s the time to start. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed!

The series stars Theo James as the lead, and trust me, he’s perfect for the role. The story picks up after the events of the movie, where Mickey Pearson, a man who’s built a weed empire, tries to sell his business and retire. But of course, things don’t go as planned. The show dives deeper into the power struggles, betrayals, and insane deals that come with running a criminal empire. Every episode is packed with suspense and shocking twists, which is why it’s been such a hit with viewers here in Washington.

What I love about The Gentlemen is how it keeps you on the edge of your seat. The mix of action and dark comedy is spot on, with some seriously clever writing. The series stays true to the snappy dialogue and thrilling vibe of the original film, but it also expands the story in a way that’s super entertaining.

The reviews have been great, Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 75% approval rating, and Metacritic put it at 66 out of 100. Critics say it’s got all the fun of a Guy Ritchie film, even if it doesn’t quite hit the same notes as the movie. But honestly, for fans of crime dramas and action-packed shows, it’s a total blast. The show was announced to have a second season in August 2024, so there’s even more to look forward to. Get all the details about the other 50 US States' favorite Netflix shows at Bookies.com.