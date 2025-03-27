2013 Harley Davidson Stolen on SR 2: Police Looking for Dash Cam Footage

On March 17, 2025, a silver 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen along westbound SR-2 just before the airport exit. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the motorcycle had broken down between 8:30 and 10:00 AM and sometime while it was sitting on the side of the highway, it was stolen. The missing bike is very distinctive, with custom chrome wheels and the Harley Davidson logo painted on the gas tank.

X @wspd4pio X @wspd4pio loading...

How the Public Can Help in the Investigation

The stolen motorcycle is very valuable but easily recognizable because of its custom features. The area where it was stolen is very busy with traffic, and police are hoping anyone who may have seen anything unusual between 8:30 AM and 10:00 AM will come forward. I attached a photo of the Harley at both the top and bottom of this article if you think you might have seen something. If you have any information, contact the Washington State Patrol at (509) 227-6566.

Motorcycle thefts can be difficult to solve, but the WSP is hopeful that with extra information from the community, they can track the Harley down and bring the thieves responsible to justice. The investigation is ongoing.