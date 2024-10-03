This “Dude” Wanted for Grabbing “Buttocks” at Lynnwood Bus Stop

Do you recognize this Washington State man who looks like a young version of "The Dude"? The Lynnwood Police want to chat with him.

Lynnwood Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Multiple Incidents

The Lynnwood Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying a male suspect linked to two alarming incidents involving young women. On September 23, 2024, an 18-year-old woman was approached while riding a bus, where the suspect complimented her appearance, saying she was “cute.” Then two days later, on September 25, the same individual allegedly committed a more aggressive act at a bus stop near 68th Avenue and 200th Street, where he reportedly grabbed the victim's buttocks.

After the second encounter, the victim sought help at Rainer Place on the Edmonds College campus, where a front desk employee recounted a strikingly similar experience from six years before. The employee encountered a man on a bus traveling between Mukilteo and Lynnwood who had unnervingly moved seats to sit closer to her and then stared at her for an extended period. At that time, the employee had captured images and videos of the suspect but did not report the incident to law enforcement. When shown photos from that earlier incident, the 18-year-old confirmed that the individual in the picture was indeed the man who had harassed her.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build, long beard, and grayish blond hair. He was seen wearing sunglasses and was pushing a red bicycle during both encounters. Authorities believe it is likely the same person is responsible for both incidents, causing an urgent plea for community help.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about this suspect or similar incidents to come forward. They can be contacted via email at crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov. The police department hopes that with the community’s assistance, they can quickly identify and apprehend the individual involved in these troubling events.