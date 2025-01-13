Think Washington Winter is Over? Remember This Feb 2019 Snowstorm

While recent mild temperatures might suggest that winter in Washington State has passed, history tells a different story.

The Harsh Reality of February Weather in Washington State: A Historical Perspective

February can bring some of the harshest weather conditions the state has ever seen. From severe snowstorms to icy roads and blizzards, February has historically been a month where winter truly digs in, delivering punishing weather that can severely impact daily life.

February 8-9, 2019: Severe Blizzard Hits Washington State

February 2019 was a notable example of the unpredictable and extreme weather that can unfold in Washington. On February 8, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southeastern Washington, including the Lower Columbia Basin. The storm resulted in significant snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in many areas and winds gusting up to 35 mph or more. This storm caused hazardous road conditions, including a multi-vehicle pileup near I-82 and Coffin Road in Benton County. Hundreds of cars were stranded for hours as emergency responders worked to clear the wreckage and get motorists back on the road. This incident highlights the power of a February storm, capable of creating chaos even in relatively less snow-prone regions.

The following days were no better as the storm continued, and severe weather warnings persisted throughout the weekend. February 9, Benton County Fire Protection District #2 reported that troopers were working tirelessly to get stranded drivers help and turn them around, as troopers and emergency responders battled the treacherous conditions. The situation only worsened when temperatures dropped even further, making roads icy and dangerous.

2019: Snow and Ice in Western Washington

February’s cold and snow don’t just affect the inland areas, western Washington can also be caught in winter’s grip. On February 9, 2019, Seattle was hit by the same early-season snowstorm that left streets slippery and unpredictable. Parts of Seattle saw up to 10 inches of snow, which caused significant disruptions in the city. Schools were closed, and flights were canceled or delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, with over 200 flights grounded and 450 others delayed due to the snow and ice. This rare snowfall reminded locals that Seattle, while usually spared from heavy winter weather, is not immune to February’s unpredictable power.

The storm that brought heavy snow to Seattle and surrounding areas also impacted other parts of the Pacific Northwest. Cities in Oregon, including Portland, were blanketed in snow, with temperatures well below freezing. In some areas, the storm lingered for days, with more snow falling and further complicating travel. The cold snap was accompanied by dangerous wind chills, especially in the Northern Rockies, where wind chills dropped to 40 degrees below zero.

February weather in Washington is known for its volatility. The state’s unique geography, ranging from coastal regions to mountainous terrains, can lead to highly variable weather patterns. The close proximity to the Pacific Ocean means that wet weather, including heavy snow, rain, and ice, can arrive quickly and without warning. The combination of freezing temperatures, snow, and blowing winds makes February a dangerous month for travel and outdoor activities. While Washingtonians may enjoy unseasonably warm weather at times, the history of severe February storms serves as a reminder that winter is not over until it’s truly over.

