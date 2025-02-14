The Spokane Snow Hole Mystery: Why Yesterday’s Storm Was Delayed

Residents were promised snow yesterday afternoon, but it didn’t arrive until hours later. So, why was Spokane a snow blackhole?

Spokane's Snowstorm Delay Yesterday Explained

Spokane residents were expecting snow yesterday (February 13, 2025), with weather forecasts predicting a winter storm. As the hours passed and the storm seemed to hit the surrounding areas, the city remained free of snow for hours, causing some confusion. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service (NWS) Spokane, snow was “struggling to begin” in the area due to several weather factors, especially dry air near the surface.

The snow delay was caused by a dry airmass sitting near the surface of Spokane. Dry air is a major hindrance to the formation of snowflakes because it prevents moisture from condensing into the ice crystals needed to create snow. For snow to form, air needs to be saturated with moisture, but the dry conditions near Spokane’s surface created a situation where the incoming storm could not release its moisture.

In addition to dry air, breezy east winds complicated the situation. AWinds blew from the east and caused the air to warm slightly, which also stopped moisture from reaching the right conditions for snow. This weather pattern was not ideal for snow formation and led to a delayed onset of precipitation. Those conditions caused the snow to eventually start one to two hours later than the rest of the region.

Such situations are not uncommon in winter weather forecasting. Snow formation is influenced by various factors, including air temperature, wind patterns, and moisture levels. When the atmospheric conditions don’t cooperate as expected, forecasts can change or be delayed, leaving people wondering why the snow hasn’t arrived as promised.