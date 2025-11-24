Lowland Snow Possible for Parts of Washington This Week

Did you hear that Thanksgiving travel in Washington this week could be “fun” with possible lowland snow in the forecast?

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service is warning that lowland snow is possible over the next few days. WSDOT, at the same time, has said either way, their crews have been calibrating, training, and testing for the last couple of weeks. So if flakes do show up this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, the ploughs and sanders are ready to roll.

What the National Weather Service Forecast Is Saying

The National Weather Service in Spokane is tracking the potential for lowland snow between Tuesday night and Wednesday. And, in classic Inland Northwest fashion, the amounts are still pretty uncertain. It wouldn’t be late November without a little meteorological surprise when everyone is trying to travel.

The probability map gives us a decent idea of where snow is more likely. Spokane sits in that 29% to 34% chance range for seeing at least an inch of snowfall. Not a guarantee, but enough to make you glance at your driveway and wonder where the snow shovel ended up over the summer.

If you’re farther south or in the middle of the state, chances drop off fast. Much of central and southern Washington is in the 1% to 5% range; basically, snow is not looking too likely to visit those lowlands yet.

The I-90 Corridor Mountains are the Hot Spot for Snow

The Ellensburg-to-Snoqualmie Pass stretch is a totally different story for the possibility of an inch or more of snow. If you plan to head over the Cascade Mountain Passes, plan for slick roads and traffic issues. That area ranges from around a 30% chance of at least an inch of snow, all the way up to 90%.

Get our free mobile app

So if you’re planning to cross the mountains on Tuesday or Wednesday, keep a close eye on updates and be prepared for the worst.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy