Tesla Drivers Are Getting the Bird in Washington State

If you drive a Tesla and you live in Washington State, chances are this has happened to you.

Multiple Reports Washington Tesla Drivers Getting the Finger

Recently, there has been a troubling trend in the Seattle area of Tesla owners becoming the target of crude gestures and disrespectful behavior from other drivers. A local social media journalist named Jonathan Choe shared two disturbing videos showing people flipping off Tesla drivers. One video captures a Hyundai driver rolling down their window in the pouring rain to give a middle finger to a Model X owner. Another clip shows a person flipping off a Cybertruck driver as they drive by. The videos are starting conversations about the increasing tension around Tesla and the current political climate in Washington State.

Many people are directing their anger at Tesla owners because of the company's association with Elon Musk, the CEO of the electric vehicle company. Musk has become a polarizing figure after his controversial actions affecting government agencies like USAID. Some people have called for a Tesla boycott, and this idea is now being seen in these public interactions on the road.

No, it is NOT illegal to flip off another driver in Washington state, not even a police officer, thanks to First Amendment protections. The gesture can cross into disorderly conduct depending on the circumstances, like if accompanied by abusive language or a situation that could lead to violence. Then, it can be seen as a disruption of public peace. Simply giving the finger in public or towards a police officer cannot lead to arrest or any legal action.

The growing hate for Tesla drivers and their cars raises bigger questions about how polarized Washington State has become. Hopefully, we can mostly move forward and find a way to coexist on the road without resorting to petty acts of frustration, even if they are legal.