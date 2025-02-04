Teen Driver Passed Trooper: Caught Double the Speed Limit in Snow

A teen learned the hard way NOT to pass a Washington State Trooper in the snow at nearly twice the speed limit.

Teen Driver Caught Speeding at 84 MPH in Snowy Conditions

Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported a dangerous driving incident allegedly involving a 19-year-old driver early Saturday morning. The Trooper shared the details to raise concerns about road safety and speed as winter conditions impact local highways.

Trooper Rick Johnson shared via social media on X describing a teen who was seen speeding westbound on Highway I-90 at 84 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. The Trooper added that the teen driver had unknowingly passed the Trooper in dangerous conditions of compact snow covering the roadway.

“Thankfully, this driver did not get into a collision,” Johnson said in the post but wants to point out the dangers of speeding on slick roads that can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

This is a great reminder to slow down as winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions across Washington. Trooper Johnson wants all drivers to exercise caution and slow down when driving in snowy or icy conditions. "Please please slow down!" Johnson said, saying the young driver was lucky this time but it could have easily ended much worse.

Keep your speed slow, keep extra distance between vehicles, and avoid unnecessary risks while driving in the recent slick road conditions. Oh yeah, and do NOT pass a Washington State Trooper at double the posted speed!