Washington Named 3rd Best State in USA for Teacher Support

World Teachers’ Day is around the corner, and a new WalletHub report has named our state the 3rd best in the entire country for teachers in 2025.

That’s a big deal in a profession where salaries often don’t keep up with inflation, and teachers nationwide earn an average of $3,728 less per year than they did 16 years ago when adjusted for today’s dollar value.

Washington Teachers and Their Connection to the Classroom

I love this story so much because it is very personal for me. My mom was a teacher for years, and my wife has been teaching for over 20 years in Pasco, right here in the Tri-Cities. Over my life, I have seen firsthand how empowered teachers make a huge difference in our community.

It is not just in test scores or report cards, but in the way kids discover their confidence and potential in the right environment. When teachers are supported, the entire community benefits.

Washington Ranks High in These Categories

According to WalletHub, Washington ranks:

2nd in average teacher salary (adjusted for cost of living)

4th in average starting salary

1st in 10-year change in teacher salaries

1st for the existence of a digital learning plan

There is still room to grow, especially with cuts to education looming in the future. Right now, Washington is 21st in school-system quality and 14th in spending per student, showing Washington still needs to invest more in resources and classroom support.

Washington State Teachers Do the Best with What They Have

Teaching is one of the most rewarding careers, but also one of the toughest. Long hours, rising classroom demands, and stagnant pay can lead to burnout.

Washington’s high ranking shows we are making progress, but also shows we need continuing and ongoing commitment to get where we need to be.

You can read the entire study at Wallethub.com

