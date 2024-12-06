Taylor Swift Fans Clog US/Canada Border for Weekend Concerts

As Taylor Swift fans travel for the highly anticipated concerts at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, from December 6-8, there are big concerns about traffic congestion at the U.S./Canada border.

With the excitement of one of the biggest pop stars in the world coming to Vancouver, Canada, transportation authorities are advising concertgoers to plan ahead for longer-than-usual travel times over the border.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has warned about the potential for significant delays due to the influx of Swifties making their way across the border from the United States. As the concerts draw thousands of attendees, the heightened volume of traffic is expected to create extra challenges at border crossing points like the Peace Arch and Pacific Highway crossings.

"Are you ready for it?!" WSDOT North posted on Twitter, referencing one of Swift's popular songs, as it reminded travelers about the upcoming congestion. "This means EXTRA traffic, longer wait times at the U.S./Canadian border, and busier-than-normal public transit." With many concertgoers likely crossing from Washington State into British Columbia, the congestion at the border is expected to reach its peak on the concert dates, with the Friday and Saturday shows already causing concerns.

To avoid frustration and ensure a smoother experience, WSDOT has emphasized checking live border wait times before hitting the road. The department has provided a helpful online resource where travelers can track the real-time conditions at the border crossings. By visiting WSDOT's Border Wait Times page, drivers can get up-to-date information on wait times at different crossing points at the border to help make informed decisions about when and where to cross. Just click the "Border Crossing Wait Times" option in the map options. See the graphic above.

In addition to the border crossings, WSDOT also reminds travelers that public transit systems may experience higher demand during the Swift concerts. Those relying on buses or trains to get to BC Place should anticipate very crowded services as you get closer to the time of the event.

The WSDOT social media accounts also suggest following their Twitter feed for continuous updates and using their mobile app for up-to-the-minute travel details. Plan to arrive early and allow for extra time at the border crossing and for unexpected traffic delays around Vancouver. Plan ahead and you shouldn't miss any of the concerts no matter which night you go.