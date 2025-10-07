Thankfully, No Injuries in Scary Semi VS Car Crash on I-5

When you first look at the pictures Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared from Monday’s crash on southbound I-5, it is a shock that no one was hurt.

The post didn’t include many details, but the photos speak volumes about what could have easily been a tragic outcome to a scary situation.

Black Sedan Trapped Beneath Tanker Semi Tires

The crash occurred just before noon, involving an older black four-door sedan (which appears to be a Volkswagen Jetta) and a large tanker truck. From the photos, it looks like the car’s front end became wedged under the trailer and was crushed on the passenger side by the tanker’s back wheels.

The tanker belongs to a company that hauls light fuel products throughout the Pacific Northwest, which instantly adds another layer of danger to the scene.

Thankfully, there were no visible leaks in any of the crash photos. That’s a small miracle considering what the tanker likely contained.

A Messy Cleanup on a Busy Stretch of I-5

Southbound I-5 near 175th is never an easy stretch of road, especially during midday traffic, and this just made it much worse. Several lanes were blocked while WSDOT crews and troopers worked together to pull the mangled sedan out from under the truck’s rear wheels.

The Washington State Patrol hasn’t said who was at fault or whether any tickets were issued, but one thing’s clear: everyone was lucky this didn’t turn into something far worse.

Crashes like this are a good reminder of how little margin there is for error around big semi trucks. Whether you’re merging, passing, or just cruising in traffic, leaving extra space can be the difference between a close call and a call to 911.

