Take This Short but Vital 5-Minute Tri-Cities Survey Before It Ends Today

If you live in the Tri-Cities, especially in Kennewick, today is the last day to make your voice heard in a quick, five-minute survey that affects how local resources are allocated in our city.

The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is inviting all community members to participate in a brief Community Survey that hopes to identify quality-of-life (QoL) concerns that matter most to you.

Why Your Voice Matters: Take Kennewick PD’s 5-Minute Survey Today

The goal is to better understand what issues residents face every day and how the Kennewick Police and the City of Kennewick can help. Whether it's speeding in your neighborhood, issues with noise, not enough lighting, or concerns about your public safety, you have a chance to speak up and help shape the priorities of your local police department.

One of the best parts is that the survey is completely voluntary, anonymous, and all questions are optional. It will not ask for any personally identifiable information like your address or your date of birth. Instead, you’ll see simple questions with open-ended opportunities to share what really matters to you.

Tri-Cities Residents: Your Feedback Needed for KPD Community Survey

It only takes five minutes out of your day, and can have a huge impact on how the police and other city departments address needs that you care about.

This isn’t about academic research or data mining; it's about building a safer and more responsive Kennewick, but it takes community feedback. But don't wait, the survey closes at the end of the day today.

Make your voice count, take the survey by clicking here.