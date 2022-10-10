This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.

Saturday was spent at Middleton Farms Fall Festival, where we successfully completed the Toy Story corn maze and I was saddled with a thirty-pound behemoth of a pumpkin so my kid can carve a "giant t-rex" into it.

Instead of doing something old and tired like taking my wife out to dinner and a movie for her birthday, I booked us some time with Take a Break, a new rage room in Tri-Cities. They used to be located in downtown Kennewick but have recently moved to Clearwater, which has given them more space to operate. If you haven't heard of them yet, it's because they've been open for less than a year and plan to have an official grand opening in the coming weeks.

What do you do in a rage room?

Structured chaos. That's the best way I can put it. There are some common sense rules, but after you've been geared up and are shown into the room you can just go nuts. We destroyed numerous glass bottles, except the Crown Royal bottle did prove to be invincible. We were given a printer to break down, and I mean break down. I don't think I could have destroyed it more than I did. We vaporized a sheet of glass and went to town on old phones and alarm clocks. For about $60 we were given a 20-minute time block, which was more than enough. I slept so well that night.

Take a Break was a ton of fun; I was able to dig deep and find all my rage and materialize it into pure destruction. They also let you play your own music and I found Slipknot to be the most appropriate soundtrack. My post-rage reaction was not uncommon. I was tired and sweaty from the protective gear. Apparently, some people find some extreme therapeutic reactions as well.

