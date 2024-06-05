Police are looking for a person involved in a recent accident on I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge.

WSP Seeks Fatal Crash Witness Named Tae

The Washington State Patrol released a statement trying to gather more information and find a missing witness who was involved in a fatal crash on I-5 early on June 2, 2024. A call came to 911 from someone claiming their friend had been struck by a vehicle around 4 am in the southbound lanes of I-5 close to the West Seattle Bridge. When officers arrived, they found a confusing scene with 3 crashed vehicles involved including an AMR medical response truck.

Troopers say the sequence of accidents started when a green 1996 Toyota Corolla lost control on the I-5 on-ramp from the West Seattle Bridge, crashed into the concrete barrier and came to rest in lane 1 of I-5. The 4 occupants of the crashed Toyota exited the vehicle about the same time a motorhome was approaching them but driving in lane 2. The passing motorhome was unable to avoid the crash, one side mirror struck one of the 4 occupants from the first crash in the head. The victim's body was flung into lane 2 of I-5 after being struck in the head.

AMR Medical Truck Arrived on Scene: Then Struck by DUI Driver

After being hit by the motorhome, one of the other passengers of the car pulled the victim's body back to lane 1 behind the crashed Toyota for cover. An AMR medical Ford F-150 truck arrived on scene shortly after, pulled in front of the Toyota, and turned on hazard lights to help the victims. As the AMR driver was rendering aid to the victim, they noticed another vehicle heading directly toward them at "highway speeds". The group was able to jump out of the way just as that vehicle slammed into the AMR truck. That pushed the AMR truck into the Toyota and trapped the injured victim involved under it.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the AMR truck was arrested for DUI. The victim stuck in the head by the mirror of a passing motorhome was pronounced dead on the scene by the Seattle Fire Department. The driver of the crashed green Toyota Corolla left the scene of the accident and the Washington State Patrol is looking to find them. Witnesses say they only know them as Tae and had no other information about their identity. If you have any information about the identity of the person involved, contact Detective Sergeev at the Washington State Patrol.