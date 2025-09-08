Crash After High Speed Police Chase Near South 56th Froze I-5 Traffic

This morning, drivers through Tacoma faced a rough start to the day after a huge crash on southbound I-5 at South 56th Street created backups stretching for miles.

According to Trooper John Dattilo of the Washington State Patrol, officers attempted to stop a Dodge Charger after 8 a.m., but the driver fled, ultimately colliding with a barrier before bailing on foot.

Law enforcement quickly apprehended the suspect, a 19-year-old female, who was arrested for Felony Eluding, DUI, Reckless Endangerment (three counts), and Driving While License Suspended in the second degree.

High Speed DUI Chase Leads to Barrier Destroyed on I-5, Backups for Miles

Law enforcement, fire crews, and the Incident Response Team (IRT) were quickly on scene. Even with the large emergency response, the crash forced the closure of two right lanes on southbound I-5.

The off-ramp from westbound 56th Street was also blocked. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes as delays piled up for miles in both directions.

WSDOT shared photos and updates showing law enforcement investigating while maintenance crews worked on repairing a damaged barrier that was pushed over, where the fleeing Dodge had hit it. Traffic continued to snarl across Tacoma, with backups stretching nearly three miles.

“Continue to find alternate routes as this closure will take time to clear,” WSDOT Tacoma warned drivers in its midday post. For many commuters, that meant jumping onto city streets or delaying travel altogether.

Final Word from WSDOT: The Roadway is Clear

By late morning, WSDOT issued a final update: all lanes were once again open on southbound I-5 at South 56th Street. However, drivers were still advised to pack their patience. Even after the crash cleared, heavy congestion lingered as the backlog of vehicles slowly filtered through Tacoma’s busiest freeway.

WSDOT reminds drivers that real-time updates are always available on their online travel map, which can be a lifeline during major incidents like this one.

