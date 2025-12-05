DUI Stop with Popped Tires Was Hard to Miss in Tacoma

Sometimes, it’s the small things that tip off troopers. Other times… it is a BMW rolling down South Hosmer Street on two completely flat tires.

It is the two popped tires that caught the attention of Trooper Palmer late last night (Thursday) in Tacoma, luckily leading to a DUI arrest that could have ended much worse.

Driver on Meth Caught Cruising Through Tacoma with Popped Tires

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts says the driver was spotted near 96th and Steele Street, limping along with both driver-side tires apparently blown out. The photos shared online show the car leaning slightly left from the back, with the two passenger-side tires still holding air.

Even after brightening the images, the driver’s side remained too dark to confirm fully, but the angle of the car and comments from the police make it pretty obvious what happened.

Trooper Palmer pulled the car over at the entrance of a gated community, gate closed, of course, which makes you wonder if the driver was hoping to duck into a parking lot before the car gave out completely. In the first two photos, a trooper is shining a flashlight through the passenger window while another person, likely the driver, stands outside the open driver's side door.

Driver Makes a Dangerous Admission to Troopers

Once stopped, the driver reportedly admitted to smoking meth earlier in Kent, before driving all the way to Tacoma on two flat tires.

That is a long, dangerous stretch for any sober driver, let alone someone under the influence of meth and riding on rims.

