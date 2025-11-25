The Washington State Patrol reported late Saturday that a brick had been thrown off the SR-509 overpass, striking a moving vehicle below on southbound I-705 in Tacoma.

Trooper Kameron Watts says after being thrown from the overpass, the brick went through the vehicle's windshield and hit one of the people inside in the head. That victim suffered head injuries, and officers quickly had to shut down the right lane while they investigated at the scene.

This kind of story makes me wonder about some people. Imagine driving home, minding your business, and suddenly a brick crashes through your windshield and sends you to the hospital. Overpass-thrown objects have been a problem in the past, and every time it happens, it sparks the same question: how do you stop something so random?

Troopers worked into the night collecting evidence and documenting the scene. By early the next morning, the investigation was complete, and all lanes reopened. There has been no update yet on the condition of the injured passenger who was struck in the head.

I-705 Drivers on Edge After Brick Overpass Incident

Drivers in the area are understandably on edge after hearing what happened. If you’re heading through that stretch anytime soon, make sure you stay alert, but let’s be real, there’s only so much drivers can do when something comes flying from an overpass above.

It wouldn’t be surprising if WSP and local police increase patrols in the area in the short term.

