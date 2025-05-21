SWAT, Air Support, & Marines Hold Full-Day of Training & Drills Near Seattle

If you're around West Seattle tomorrow (Thursday, May 22, 2025), don’t be worried if you spot a heavy police presence because it is all part of a planned training exercise.

Police & Military Training All Day Near Seattle on May 22, 2025

The King County Sheriff’s Office has announced a full-day training drill taking place tomorrow on Thursday, May 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. The training operations center around Jack Block Park and the West Seattle Water Taxi Terminal, and will have many different police and military units working together.

The crews training together are members of the department’s Tac-30 SWAT Team, Air Support, Marine Units, and other specialized teams. The department is letting people know the training is only a drill, and is not a response to any real-world emergency.

No Disruption to Public Transit

Even with all the training nearby, officials have said that the West Seattle Water Taxi will run as usual with no anticipated changes to the schedule. They want visitors and commuters to be aware of the exercise and follow any directions from law enforcement on the ground.

Joint drills like these help first responders and the crews they work with to stay sharp and help improve their coordination. By training in real-world locations, the teams are better prepared for real-world scenarios, from maritime rescues to events requiring a tactical response.

Remember, it is not just training, but a necessary part of keeping our community safe and prepared for the worst.