SUV Rolls Over on Washington I-90, Causing Morning Traffic Delays

Unlike the first impression for fist responders of this serious morning I-90 accident, luckily it ended with minor injuries!

Rollover on I-90 Causes Traffic Issues This Morning

A minor traffic incident happened this morning on I-90 near milepost 44 in the eastbound lanes, causing problems with traffic flow. According to a tweet on X from Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place around 9:08 AM when an SUV traveling eastbound crossed the median and rolled into the westbound lanes.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and the situation was quickly cleared. The SUV driver received only minor injuries, and emergency responders were on the scene quickly to help.

The collision caused traffic delays in the area for a while, but the scene is now cleared. Emergency crews were met with a serious situation with the white SUV rolled over several times. The SUV suffered major damage with most of the windows shattered and side mirrors and panels hanging off. Luckily, the driver was luckier than the white SUV and ended up mostly unharmed.

Trooper Johnson wants to remind drivers to use caution while driving and to remain alert for any road hazards they might encounter. Slowing down might be a good idea also. Drive safe!