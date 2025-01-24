SUV Plunges Off Washington I-5, Impaired Driver Walks Away Unhurt

A dramatic incident unfolded on the southbound I-5 ramp to Mercer Street late Tuesday night, when a driver crashed over a highway barrier and plunged many feet below.

Driver Escapes Unscathed After Plunging Off I-5 Ramp in Seattle

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the driver told responding officers he had fallen asleep at the wheel. Despite the significant drop, the driver remarkably escaped without injury, though he was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

Trooper Rick Johnson shared the details of the accident on social media, giving a glimpse into the severity of the crash. The driver’s grey SUV hit the barrier, but only sustained slight visible damage. The photo shows the barrier missing a small section of the bar from its top and a small amount of debris scattered across the roadway. The crashed SUV was found nose-down tens of feet below the highway, wedged between trees and bushes far below the highway level.

Most commuters traveling the highway were most likely unaware of the crash just below them with such a small amount of damage visible from the road. The SUV dropped between 20 to 50 feet and was positioned in a way you would guess the driver did not survive. However against all odds, the driver walked away from the crash unharmed. Authorities have arrested the driver, whose identity has not been released, under suspicion of impairment. Further investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.