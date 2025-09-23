Speeding 101 MPH SUV Caught on I-5 with the Wrong Washington Plates

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol made an eagle-eyed catch during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

The Trooper clocked a driver driving southbound on I-5 near SR-18 at 101 miles per hour. That is far over the posted 70 mph speed limit. While 101 is certainly pushing it, the driver was trying to hide something beyond a heavy right foot.

101 MPH I-5 Driver Caught for More Than Just Speeding

Once troopers pulled the driver over, things got interesting. The SUV had the wrong license plate, which is more than just a paperwork mistake; the driver’s license was suspended.

For me, the only logical solution is that the driver was trying to hide the suspension. What started as a traffic stop quickly turned into an arrest, a trip to jail, and a steep $1,300 infraction.

What About This High-Speed Traffic Stop was Unusual?

Most cars on I-5 are capable of far higher speeds than 101 mph, so while dangerous, this was not some record-breaking stunt of speed. The bigger issue here is how multiple violations stacked up, with speeding, a suspended license, and a plate that didn’t belong on the car.

That combination suggests more deliberate wrongdoing than just driving too fast. A judge will probably not look kindly on all that information at trial.

