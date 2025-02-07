Surviving Black Ice: Essential Tips for Winter Driving in Washington

Washington’s winter roads are notorious for black ice, do you know how to drive safely on it?

Driving Safely on Black Ice in Washington State: Tips for Navigating Icy Roads

Black ice, my least favorite hazard on the roads, is common during the winter months in Washington State. It’s important to understand the risks of driving in icy conditions, especially after overnight freezing or parts of the road in shadow from the sun. The National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle recently issued a warning for “black ice” conditions after melting snow refreezing overnight and causing slick roads that are hard to see.

What is Black Ice?

Black ice, despite its name, is not black but a thin, transparent layer of ice that forms on the road hard to see. It can often look like regular pavement without ice because it is invisible to drivers. Black ice typically forms when melting snow or water refreezes overnight or due to light freezing rain. It can form on any surface but is especially dangerous on roads, sidewalks, and driveways where it blends into the surroundings.

In Washington, black ice can be found in areas without much sunlight, like shaded roads, tree-lined routes, and tunnels. Bridges and overpasses are especially prone to black ice because the exposed road is cooled from both the top and bottom causing faster freezing. Knowing where to look for black ice can be half the battle to avoiding an accident on black ice.

When and Where to Expect Black Ice

Black ice forms usually during the early morning or late evening when temperatures are at their lowest. Roads not exposed to sunlight or are less traveled are even more likely to have black ice.

Washington State temperatures can change quickly so it’s important to be informed and cautious during morning commutes. If you notice cars swerving or sliding for no apparent reason, look for black ice. Look for shinier, slick spots on the road that can key indicators of dangerous ice patches.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Tips for Driving on Black Ice

Slow Down: One of the best ways to stay safe is just to slow down. Driving slowly gives you more control and lowers the chances of skidding or losing traction. Never use cruise control during icy conditions because it could cause loss of control.

Keep Your Distance: Avoid tailgating other vehicles and maintain a safe distance. If the driver in front suddenly swerves, it could be due to black ice, and you must be prepared to react safely.

Look for Shiny Surfaces: Black ice is mostly transparent but look closely for a glossy, slick appearance. In the right light conditions, these glossy patches are easier to see but at night, they are much harder to spot.

Stay Calm: If you hit a patch of black ice, do not panic. Keep your steering wheel straight and avoid slamming the brakes. Let the car naturally pass over the ice. If your car starts to skid, gently steer in the direction of the skid (like Lightning McQueen in Cars). Sudden, sharp movements can cause a loss of control when you hit traction again, so always remain as calm as possible.

Prepare Your Car: Make sure your car is ready for winter driving. Check your tire tread and consider installing proper snow tires if you drive in icy conditions often. If you have ABS, get to know how it feels when it engages so that in an emergency you avoid panicking and react correctly.

Know When to Stop: If conditions become too dangerous, it may be best to pull over and wait until the road conditions improve. It’s safer to wait at a rest stop or safe area than to risk driving on icy roads.

Remember to stay informed, drive slowly, and be alert for signs of black ice. When in doubt, it’s always better to take extra precautions rather than risk an accident.