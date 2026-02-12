I just got back from Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara. Everyone’s talking about the Seahawks’ win, but there’s a massive story from after the game that’s barely being discussed.

Get our free mobile app

After the game, roads around Levi’s Stadium were closed for security and crowd control. Multiple major surface streets and access routes, including Tasman Drive and Great America Parkway, were fully shut down for days around the event, and even pedestrian access was restricted in several areas. This forced many fans to walk miles just to reach a rideshare or public transit option after the game.

Football Fans Revel Around Levi's Stadium For Super Bowl LX Getty Images loading... attachment-Football Fans Revel Around Levi's Stadium For Super Bowl LX SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Football fans enter Levi's Stadium before the start of Super Bowl LX on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Exit from Super Bowl 60 Caused Miles and Miles of Fan Frustration

Long before the game ended, traffic on nearby freeways like Highway 237 was gridlocked for hours. Some fans gave up on Uber or Lyft rideshares altogether and started walking along the shoulder of the freeway to get closer to the stadium, hours before kickoff.

For rideshares after the game, the nightmare was even worse. Uber and Lyft vehicles could not access the main designated pickup zone because of traffic closures and security staging areas. Surge pricing skyrocketed, with ride estimates jumping well past $200, but then most were canceled, leaving people stranded. Thousands of fans, both old and young, were stuck, frustrated, and waiting in the cold.

I saw it all firsthand, elderly fans trying to navigate long walks, families juggling kids, and groups just trying to find any safe way out of the closed-off areas. I even ended up helping several people navigate alternative routes with Google Maps, and then started walking out myself. I walked almost 2 miles until someone I knew spotted me walking on the side of the road and offered me a ride back to my rental.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: New England Patriots take the field against the Seattle Seahawks prior to the start of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

What This Means for Future Super Bowls

Getting into the game was fine, but the post-game chaos shows how unprepared the city was. I had one person say this is normal for the end of a Super Bowl, and has experienced it multiple times in different cities. Massive events don’t just start big; they end big, too. And for too many fans, this one ended in a long, cold, and frustrating “walk” home.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy