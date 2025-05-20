Summer is Starting Soon, So Are Heat Season Dangers in Washington State

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and that means the unofficial start of summer in Washington state.

It’s the time when we dig out the flip-flops, fire up the grill, and start planning beach trips or ferry rides. But here’s the thing, summer fun also comes with real heat risks, and it’s not something you can ignore in the Pacific Northwest.

The National Weather Service (NWS) just kicked off Heat Safety Week, and their message is clear: don’t wait for the heat to hit and start preparing now.

Wait, Heat is Really That Dangerous in Washington State?

Heat is very dangerous, and not just in places like Arizona or Texas. Believe it or not, heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. That makes heat more deadly than floods, storms, or even wildfires, if you can believe it.

Washington might have a reputation for cool, breezy weather, but the days are getting hotter, longer, and more dangerous for certain people. It is easy to forget that about 2/3 of Washington is not like the coast and is more like the Old West than a rainforest.

Who’s Most at Risk?

Honestly, extreme heat is tough on everyone, but these people are more vulnerable.

Babies and young kids, because their bodies can’t cool down as easily

Older adults, especially those living alone or with health issues

People with chronic conditions like heart problems or diabetes

Pregnant women, who are more prone to complications in high heat

Anyone without access to air conditioning or cool shelter

If you know someone who falls into one of those groups, check in on them when the temperature starts climbing.

Don’t Wait, Get Ready Before It Gets Hot

Heat can sneak up fast, and sometimes it can be too late to prepare. There are a few easy things you can do to stay ahead of the dangers of heat. Pay attention to all weather forecasts because they will give insight into when the hottest parts of the day will be. When the heat hits, make sure to stay hydrated, even if you’re not thirsty.

Do not forget about the smaller ones in your life, especially kids and pets. Find a cool spot in your home for really hot days, or know where your local cooling centers are, just in case. Also, changing your schedule to avoid intense outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day (usually 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) should help.

Hot Cars Kill Children Every Year

Did you know that at least 39 children died in hot cars in 2024 in the United States? Most of those deaths happened in just minutes, where heat can increase by up to 20 degrees in under 10 minutes. What is the rule of thumb? NEVER leave a child, pet, or anyone else in a parked car, ever...Period! Even for a quick second or the windows “cracked”.

Check out weather.gov/safety/heat or visit Heat.gov for more resources.