Summer Heat Waves in Washington: Heat Advisory vs Heat Warning

Do you understand the differences between different heat advisory warnings in Washington State?

Hot Summers in Washington: Understanding Risks and Protective Measures

Washington summers are becoming increasingly longer, hotter, and potentially more dangerous. Our state is expected to experience a greater number of very hot days and extreme heat events in the coming years, according to estimates from climate scientists. These changes increase unseen risks of the northwest as we enjoy the hot summer weather, like higher rates of heat-related illnesses, and even deaths. Those dangerous heat-related risks pose increased demands on the emergency medical services of Washington State.

A study conducted in King County revealed alarming statistics: between 1990 and 2010, found that heat-related hospital admissions rose by 2% during extreme heat events compared to the average, while deaths increased by 10%. It also showed that vulnerable populations such as outdoor workers, young children, older adults, people experiencing poverty, and those with chronic diseases are particularly susceptible to the side effects of extreme heat.

As the summer season kicks off this week with family vacations and trips to the beach, it's important to understand the differences in the kinds of heat-related alert warnings Washington State releases. They are: Heat warning, heat watch, heat advisory, and heat outlook.

Heat Warning vs Heat Advisory vs Heat Watch

Excessive Heat Outlook: This warning provides advance notice (3-7 days) of the potential for an excessive heat event and is designed to give people time to prepare. This is usually the first warning you might receive.

Excessive Heat Warning: An excessive heat warning is issued within 12 hours from the start of extremely dangerous heat conditions. This warning is released when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to reach 105°F or higher for at least 2 consecutive days, with nighttime temperatures remaining above 75°F. Washington State officials recommend immediate action to prevent serious health issues.

Heat Advisory: Issued similarly to an Excessive Heat Warning but with a slightly lower level of urgency. This advisory occurs when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100°F or higher for at least 2 consecutive days, with nighttime temperatures not dropping below 75°F. Precautions should be taken to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Excessive Heat Watch: This alert is issued when the forecast calls for an excessive heat event within the next 24 to 72 hours. It indicates an increased risk of a heat wave, though the exact timing and strength might not be exact being still one day out.

Understanding these warnings is critical for your and your family's safety as you enjoy the heat of Washington's summer. Remember, ignoring warnings during extreme heat can lead to severe illness or even death. Everyone, regardless of age or health status, is vulnerable to heat-related issues, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures during the warm Washington summer months.

Washingtonians might be increasingly aware of the risks connected with rising temperatures in our state, but it is easy to get caught unprepared. As we get closer to the longest day of the year this Thursday, it is important to remember to practice heat safety and use preventive strategies to keep your family and the people around you safe. By staying informed and taking appropriate actions during heat alerts, you can significantly reduce the risks caused by extreme heat conditions and enjoy all the fun summer in Washington provides.