Street Racing is a Fast Way to Jail in Washington State

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared another reminder this week for drivers who still think I-5 is a racetrack.

Trooper Johnson reported on X that two vehicles were spotted racing northbound near Southcenter by the Washington State Patrol. Both drivers were stopped by troopers and arrested for reckless driving. One of the cars involved, a Dodge Charger, was impounded on the spot. Speed was not mentioned in the story, so why the arrests a nd the impound?

Racing Turns Speeding Into a Crime in Washington State

Speeding alone can be a costly fine, but once it crosses into racing, things get serious fast. One commenter on X (formerly Twitter) asked if it was the speed or the racing that landed both drivers in jail. Another user quickly jumped in to clarify, saying that the racing charge was likely what led to both being arrested.

Being charged with a racing charge is much more severe than simple speeding. You can get a hefty fine for driving 20 or even 40 mph over the limit, but racing another vehicle on a public highway moves it into the realm of reckless driving. In Washington, that is immediately a gross misdemeanor, which can result in up to a year in jail and a suspended license.

Washington State Patrol Troopers Are Not Playing Around

The I-5 corridor, especially near major interchanges like Southcenter, is a hotspot for risky behavior like street racing. So if you ever feel the urge to “show what your car can do,” instead, save it for a legal track day.

That quick burst of adrenaline can turn into a suddenly expensive, embarrassing, and very preventable trip to jail.

