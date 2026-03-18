Mustang Takes Off After Racing Stop, Tracked by WSP Plane & Arrested

A routine traffic stop for racing quickly turned into something much more serious Sunday night in Renton.

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Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported that a Target Zero Team (TZT) trooper attempted to pull over a white Ford Mustang traveling southbound on SR-167. Instead of stopping, the driver took off, causing a pursuit by police.

Washington State Troopers Get Help from Eyes in the Sky

Because of surrounding dangers, pursuit of the Mustang was handed off to “Smokey,” the patrol’s aircraft. That allowed troopers on the ground to back off while still keeping track of a fleeing vehicle from above, but safely.

The Mustang was followed from Renton to Auburn, where the driver was ultimately taken into custody without further incident once ground police arrived on scene.

Mustang Driver Arrest Made, and Vehicle Impounded

The driver now faces a felony eluding charge, a serious offense with long-term consequences. Troopers later confirmed the original reason for the attempted stop was that they observed the Mustang racing.

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The vehicle was impounded after the driver was arrested.

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