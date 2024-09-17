Stray Cat’s Lucky Break: Found After Tri-Cities Accident by WSP
In an unexpected twist to a busy morning for Washington State Patrol (WSP), a stray cat found at a collision scene in Pasco captured the hearts of Tri-Cities residents.
Stray Kitten Finds New Home After Encounter at Tri-Cities Accident on I-182
At approximately 6:44 AM today, Trooper C. Thorson of the WSP reported on Twitter that both WSP and Pasco Police Department were managing two separate accidents involving a 5-car and a 6-car crash on eastbound I-182, just east of the 4th Avenue exit. Despite the significant traffic backup, the officer’s attention was soon drawn to a more unusual incident.
In a follow-up tweet at 7:11 AM, Trooper Thorson revealed a surprising development: a friendly stray cat was found wandering near the collision scene. “Well… now I have a random stray cat that I had to grab out of the highway at the last collision scene,” Thorson wrote, offering to transport the cat to the Kennewick office in hopes of finding it a new home.
The Kitten Quickly Found a New Home
The trooper’s social media post quickly garnered attention, with many local residents expressing interest in adopting the cat. By 8:10 AM, Thorson updated his followers with good news: “The kitten was adopted within minutes of bringing it to our office! Thank you to everyone who reached out.”
I hope this story lifts your spirits if you're having a rough day, like that stray cat!
