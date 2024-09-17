Stray Cat’s Lucky Break: Found After Tri-Cities Accident by WSP

In an unexpected twist to a busy morning for Washington State Patrol (WSP), a stray cat found at a collision scene in Pasco captured the hearts of Tri-Cities residents.

loading...

Stray Kitten Finds New Home After Encounter at Tri-Cities Accident on I-182

At approximately 6:44 AM today, Trooper C. Thorson of the WSP reported on Twitter that both WSP and Pasco Police Department were managing two separate accidents involving a 5-car and a 6-car crash on eastbound I-182, just east of the 4th Avenue exit. Despite the significant traffic backup, the officer’s attention was soon drawn to a more unusual incident.

In a follow-up tweet at 7:11 AM, Trooper Thorson revealed a surprising development: a friendly stray cat was found wandering near the collision scene. “Well… now I have a random stray cat that I had to grab out of the highway at the last collision scene,” Thorson wrote, offering to transport the cat to the Kennewick office in hopes of finding it a new home.

X @wspd3pio X @wspd3pio loading...

The Kitten Quickly Found a New Home

The trooper’s social media post quickly garnered attention, with many local residents expressing interest in adopting the cat. By 8:10 AM, Thorson updated his followers with good news: “The kitten was adopted within minutes of bringing it to our office! Thank you to everyone who reached out.”

I hope this story lifts your spirits if you're having a rough day, like that stray cat!

10 Cars in Washington State Catalytic Converter Thieves Target According to Kelley Blue Book, here are 10 vehicles and brands that are targets for catalytic converter thieves. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals