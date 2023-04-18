The Netflix Stranger Things Experience is Terrifying Seattle Soon
The Official Stranger Things Experience is Coming to Seattle
If you are a big fan of Netflix Stranger Things, you can not miss this amazing experience coming to Seattle Washington for a limited time!
The Stranger Things Experience in Seattle Opens Soon
Are you not just a fan of Stranger Things, but have you actually wanted to be in the show for real? Now it might be possible with this experience coming to Seattle this May.
What is the Stranger Things Experience?
According to their website, "Stranger Things: The Experience throws you headfirst into your favorite show —join Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will for a very special episode starring… you!" This is your chance to explore inside the Hawkins Lab in a new immersive experience coming to Seattle, Washington.
Two Main Parts of the Experience
There are two main parts, the main experience, and the 80s-themed Mix-Tape medley. The entire Stranger Things Experience is world-class with stunning production, talented actors, immersive sets, and impressive special effects.
The Experience in Seattle
In the main experience, the Hawkins Lab is looking for volunteers for a sleep study and your group has gladly volunteered. You take center stage in the story and interact with your favorite characters from the hit TV show.
You Will Unlock Your Own Power
By the end, you learn to unlock your power to help fight and influence the surroundings of the lab. "Bring your friends, bring your family… Every nerd will love this totally tubular adventure!"
The Mix-Tape Experience
The Mix-Tape Medely is a themed location with 80s gift shops, a Surfer Boy Pizza Truck, a Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor, sets from the show, and so much more!
Characters from the Show Roam the Experience
Characters from the show are woven into the areas to pull you into the experience even more. You never know exactly who you might run into during your time at Hawkings!
The Details About Stranger Things Experience Seattle
Sound cool? Do you wanna go? The Stranger Things Experience Seattle opens in May and tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 19th at 9 am Pacific. It is located at 1750 Occidental Ave, Seattle WA close to the Safeco Parking Garage.
Ticket Prices for Stranger Things Experience Seattle
Ticket prices start at just $25 for adults. Children under 5 are not allowed and anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. They also strongly encourage you to dress in your best 80s clothes to dress the part and really get into the experience.
Find out more and get your tickets that are on sale this Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 9 am on their official website by clicking here.