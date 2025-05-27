Strange Morning at Kennewick Burger King Ends in Felony Arrest

Today was not a typical Tuesday morning for people working the early shift at Burger King on South Quillan Street in Kennewick. Around 6:05 a.m., police were called to Burger King for a welfare check, but the situation quickly escalated into a strange and frightening felony incident.

Strange Things Were Afoot at the Kennewick BK

The first call came into the police from someone saying they were being chased. Then the dispatch lines lit up with reports of a man, who was later identified as Stephen Zimmerle, jumping on cars near the fast food restaurant. Believe it or not, that is when things took an even stranger turn.

The man allegedly smashed a window at the Burger King, climbed inside, and ran through the kitchen. Eventually, he barricaded himself in the walk-in refrigerator section, but didn't realize another employee was trapped. The terrified employee was inside the walk-in freezer and called 911 for help.

Kennewick Police Found the Suspect Taking Apart a Freezer Fan

When officers arrived on the scene at the Burger King, they found Zimmerle inside trying to take apart the fan system above the freezer where the employee was hiding. Police gave commands to stop, but the suspect refused, and police used a Taser. Kennewick Police safely arrested the suspect and helped the trapped employee from inside the freezer.

The Suspect is Facing a Large Stack of Charges

Zimmerle was booked into the Benton County Jail and is facing a laundry list of charges, including:

Commercial Burglary

Felony Harassment

Unlawful Imprisonment

Felony Malicious Mischief

Assault in the Third Degree

Obstruction

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Vehicle Prowl