Storm to Pile Inches of More Snow on Tri-Cities by Friday Night

If you're tired of the white stuff, I hate to tell you we are about to get a bunch more by Friday night in Tri-Cities.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Winter Weather Advisory Released

A weather advisory was released for the Tri-Cities area through Friday night calling for a decent amount of snow. The alert warns of "very cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero and mixed precipitation expected. The alert warns of slippery roads and hazardous conditions for the morning and evening commutes. They also warn that cold wind chills could "cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

How Much Snow is Forecast in Tri-Cities by Friday Night?

The snow is expected to start Thursday night and continue until Friday evening. The forecast is calling for 1-3 inches on Thursday night with another 1-3 inches expected on Friday according to Weather.com. There is another chance for snow on Friday night but only around 1 inch is expected. That means we could get a total of 7-8 inches of snow by Friday night.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Forecast After Friday Calls for Warmer Weather

The forecast for the rest of the Christmas weekend calls for warmer temperatures closer to freezing. Christmas Eve expects highs around 25 and closer to 30 degrees on Christmas Day. There is a slight chance of freezing rain on both mornings so be careful driving on the roads. On Monday things really start warming up with highs above freezing and in the mid-40s by Tuesday. Lows are expected to be above freezing most of the week until next Saturday when lows get below freezing again.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

10 Biggest News Stories of 2022