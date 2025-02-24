Storm Hits Spokane: Widespread Flooding & Power Outage Warnings

The Spokane area is facing a strong weather pattern this morning with flooding and additional thunderstorms with slick conditions expected throughout the day.

Flooding Concerns Continue in Spokane as Rivers Rise and Storms Approach

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Spokane reports the Palouse River at Potlatch has reached a major flood stage and although waters are expected to recede later this afternoon, they are high currently. This ongoing flood threat is made worse by heavy rainfall and strong winds that could cause even more damage to the region.

Floodwaters are creating hazards on local roadways along US 2 just west of Fairchild Air Force Base. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is actively working to manage significant flooding over the roadway. They have reduced traffic to one lane with crews alternating vehicles through the area. The full reopening of the road remains uncertain due to the extensive cleanup required and the expected incoming storm with more rain.

This rising water situation follows days of heavy rainfall across the region. The NWS Spokane's forecast for the Spokane area calls for rain to continue through the day, especially after 3:00 this afternoon and highs near 50°F. Wind gusts will also pick up, making an already challenging situation worse. Expect thunderstorms this afternoon and winds that could reach gusts over 50 mph, increasing the danger of fallen trees and hazardous driving conditions.

The NWS is warning of strong winds throughout the night and into tomorrow, with gusts reaching 30 mph. With an already saturated ground, this could cause many downed trees and power outages. There is also a large concern for flooding near rivers and low-lying areas. The snow level is expected to lower to around 3,600 feet tonight in the mountains with more rain and snow expected into Tuesday morning.

Conditions will continue to evolve with slick roads, flooding, and severe weather through the next 48 hours. The NWS is warning, to stay informed and prepare for the possibility of localized flooding in areas like the Palouse River at Potlatch. Also, slow down and be cautious when traveling through affected roadways.