Stolen Mercedes Driver Crashes Through Prosser Fence Before Arrest

A stolen vehicle running from area law enforcement was not ready to give up this morning until it crashed through a fence.

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The Benton County Sheriff's Office says deputies assisted the Prosser Police Department this morning (Thursday) in finding a stolen vehicle after it was located behind a hotel in the Prosser area.

Mercedes Crashes Through a Fence Trying to Run from Prosser PD

The black Mercedes-Benz sedan ended up halfway through a wooden fence.

The stolen car can be seen sitting in a gravel area where it crashed through, with a large green tree and hanging branches behind it.

A patrol vehicle is parked directly in front of the Mercedes, effectively blocking it in.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the stolen vehicle had eluded area agencies earlier in the shift before eventually being located behind the hotel when they tried to get away.

Officers tried to apprehend the driver; the suspect apparently decided to make another run for it.

Mercedes Driver Tried One More Time to Get Away

The driver made one more attempt to escape on foot, but deputies say the suspect was quickly taken into custody.

There aren't many details available yet about how the vehicle was originally stolen, what led to the earlier pursuit or what charges the driver may now face.

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Instead of getting away in a black Mercedes, the driver ended up with the car stopped behind a Prosser hotel, partially through a wooden fence, with a patrol vehicle blocking the way out.

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