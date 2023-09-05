13 Steps to Hell are Allegedly Buried in This Washington Cemetary

If the stories aren't true, then why were they suddenly buried and covered with cement?

Steps to Hell are Supposedly Buried in This Forgotten Washington Cemetary

Have you heard the story about steps located in a tiny cemetery in Washington State that supposedly led to hell? Walking down the 13 steps supposedly gave people visions of hell so scary that it made them collapse on the ground and go insane or disappear altogether. These steps were located in a section of the original Maltby Cemetery near Bothell, Washington used from 1905-1967. Legend says the steps led down to the tomb of a wealthy local family and somehow ended up cursed with connections to satan. The further someone walked down the 13 steps, the quieter the world around them would get until they reached the bottom and were suddenly filled with visions of hell.

The Legend of Washington's 13 Steps to Hell

Stories say that people witnessing these events describe their friends collapsing at the bottom and suddenly screaming in terror uncontrollably at something the witnesses around them couldn't see. Other victims of the steps were said to completely disappear when they reached the bottom, only to reappear miles away hours later. There are even stories of young people or children walking down the stairs and suddenly being trapt in a coma or not being able to even speak ever again after walking down the stairs.

The Location of 13 Steps to Hell in Washington State

The steps "were" located at the original old Maltby cemetery near Bothell, Washington, but the actual location is hard to find. One address I found listed the site as 4303 Maltby Rd, in Bothell but I don't think that is accurate after doing some digging. The actual site is now located on privately owned property and closed off to the public on a hillside you need permission from the owners to visit. I say"were" because the steps no longer exist sadly. There are a few headstones that are maintained however the location of the steps has been torn up, bulldozed, and then filled with cement. (I wonder why) The popularity of the "13 Steps to Hell" legend still sparks multiple visitors every year causing a strict and enforced policy on trespassers. People still try to find the cemetery, especially during the spooky times of the year to read the headstones, try to find the original location of the steps, and maybe get a glimpse of hell.

Credit some history info from Reddit.com. Directions on how to find the actual site are located by clicking here.