Morning DUI Crash on SR-99 Caused Long Delays

Early this morning (Friday), Washington State Patrol Troopers reported a serious crash on the northbound SR-99 just north of SR-599.

Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X that a pickup truck was speeding and then slammed into the back of a semi already moving at freeway speeds. After looking at the crash photos, it makes me wonder how fast the truck was actually going because it must have been ridiculously fast.

Trooper Rick Johnson/Washington State Patrol District 2 (via X) Trooper Rick Johnson/Washington State Patrol District 2 (via X) loading...

Driver Arrested for DUI in SR-99 Scary Rear-End Crash

The force of the crash was so strong, one wheel from the pickup was ripped off the truck and firmly merged with the rear-end of the semi. The pickup truck looked like it had been dropped straight down on its nose from 50 feet up and was completely destroyed.

The driver of the pickup didn’t just walk away from the crash with injuries; troopers arrested the driver for driving under the influence. They suffered a broken leg and were arrested for DUI. It is another almost daily reminder of how dangerous impaired driving is, not just for the person behind the wheel but for everyone on the road.

SR-99 & SR-599 Drivers Delays with Delays While Crews Clear the Scene

Anytime a crash involves a semi-truck, the cleanup takes longer. Tow trucks and investigators were called in to deal with the wreckage, while drivers heading north on SR-99 near SR-599 dealt with delays until the roadway is fully cleared.

WSDOT wants to remind anyone traveling through Washington State to check their traffic apps before leaving. That simple step could save you from sitting in a long backup due to another unforeseen traffic crash.

