Highway SR-906 Looks More Like a River Than a Road Today

The Washington State Patrol District 6 posted a picture of SR-906, and you probably had the same reaction… that’s a highway?

At 10:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers shared a photo of SR-906 that looked less like a roadway and more like a full-blown river tearing through the pavement. The rushing water didn’t just pool, but it carved straight through the highway, splitting the road at an angle and washing away huge sections of pavement and road base.

Flooding, Damage, and an Extended Closure

WSDOT crews already had concrete barriers and orange barrels blocking the area, but it was clear from the photo that Mother Nature was in control. The message was simple to the other driver: stay away from SR-906.

Later, WSDOT shared a broader update, and it wasn’t just SR-906 having a bad day. Heavy rain hammered multiple routes across the region, causing debris flows, pavement damage, and flooding.

For SR-906 specifically, WSDOT confirmed that a one-mile section near Hyak is closed, opposite the summit, after intense rainfall flooded the area and tore apart the roadway. Engineers are already working on a repair plan, but they’re warning that this will be an extended closure.

The good news is that homes, businesses, the maintenance shed, and the state park are still accessible. You just won’t be cruising down SR-906 anytime soon.

Not the Only Highway Underwater

SR-10 near Cle Elum is also shut down, flooded by the Teanaway River, which spilled over the scenic highway. More rain is in the forecast, and geotech teams are keeping a close eye on the hillside above the road.

I-90 in North Bend took some hits from mud and rock that slid onto the roadway. Thanks to quick work by crews, the eastbound lanes reopened before 6 a.m., with geotech experts monitoring the slope as well.

