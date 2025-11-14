Semi Truck Driver Crashes Into Cable Barrier on SR-512 in Puyallup

This morning on SR-512 in Puyallup, there were flashing lights, slowed traffic, and a line of drivers wondering what in the world happened.

Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol reported on X that the cause was a truck traveling eastbound that suddenly veered off the roadway and ended up in the ditch. Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash, partly because of luck and partly because of the cable barrier.

Washington State Roadside Cable Barriers Do Their Job Safely

The photos and video Trooper Watts posted show the vehicle sitting in the ditch with the cable barrier stretched, bent, and damaged, which is exactly what is supposed to happen. Cable barriers are designed to absorb the force of a crash, slow the vehicle, and prevent it from crossing into oncoming traffic. When you see them all tangled and pulled tight, it means the system worked as intended.

WSDOT crews were already on the way to repair the damage, but this will not be a quick fix. The cables have to be loosened, removed, reset, and tensioned again. It is a whole process that takes time and a lot of muscle (special equipment).

Expect Lane Closures and Traffic Impacts for a While

Trooper Watts also shared that the left lane will be blocked for several hours while crews finish repairs and the truck is towed out. If you have to drive through SR-512 this afternoon, pack your patience.

Drivers are already reporting backups beginning to stack up as the evening commute picks up.

