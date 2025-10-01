Rain to Blame? Another Car Crashes into Barrier on Wet SR-512

This morning, October 1st, eastbound SR-512 drivers near Vickery Avenue were squeezed into one lane after a car crashed into the barrier around 7 am.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts said the driver had only minor injuries and that crews reopened the blocked lane quickly after, and traffic was moving again.

Rainy Conditions Cause One Lane Closure at Vickery Avenue

There had been light rain, causing slick pavement this morning. Heavy traffic on top of the slick roads made driving conditions challenging. Early mornings can be especially tricky, especially with low light, wet roads, and packed freeways. Some drivers “forget” to adjust their summer driving habits and end up, well...crashed into a barricade.

Some people do not realize that after long stretches of dry weather, oil builds up on the roads, making unexpected wet weather roads very slick.

Slow Down, Increase Your Space, and Turn on Your Lights in the Rain

This morning’s crash was cleared quickly, and there were no reported serious injuries, but it was a great reminder to drive with caution. Fall rain is here and will be much more often. Make sure you slow down, give extra space, turn on your lights, and avoid sudden movements in traffic.

Every year, the first wave of rainy-day crashes is a reality check reminder for the rest of us. The season has changed, and so should our driving habits.

