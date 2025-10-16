SR-510 Car Crash Turns into Arrest After Officer Assaulted

Troopers and Thurston County deputies had a busy evening yesterday (Wednesday) after a violent two-car crash shut down part of SR-510 east of Old Olympic Highway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts reported on X that the crash was caused after the driver hit a guardrail, then crossed into the oncoming lanes and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Guardrail Crash on SR-510 Leads to Arrest After Alleged Officer Assault

The driver who caused the crash didn’t stop there; troopers say the suspect is also in custody for assaulting law enforcement after the incident. The second driver was hit head-on and transported to the hospital with injuries.

SR-510 reopened later that night around 7:45 p.m., after investigators cleared the scene and traffic crews made sure the roadway was safe again.

A Frightening Situation for Everyone Involved

Incidents like this remind us how quickly a routine drive can turn dangerous. Hitting a guardrail and crossing into oncoming lanes is scary, especially on such a narrow section of SR-510 with only a single lane each way.

Then add the confrontation with law enforcement, and it becomes a truly chaotic scene that pulls in multiple agencies and first responders. Troopers haven’t released all the details, but I am guessing a press release is soon to follow explaining the alleged officer assault.

