Serious Bicycle and Vehicle Crash Closes Major Spokane Intersection

Serious Bicycle and Vehicle Crash Closes Major Spokane Intersection

X @wspd4pio

Early this morning, a serious crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist shut down the entire intersection at SR-27 (Pines) and Indiana.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The Washington State Patrol’s District 4 PIO team posted a traffic alert around 6:30 a.m., asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators worked the scene.

X @wspd4pio
loading...

Bicycle Rider Hit by Car in Spokane This Morning

The photo shared with the alert shows a distant but sobering view of a lone Trooper directing traffic, a blocked-off intersection, and what appears to be the crash victim on the far right, surrounded by first responders and people trying to help.

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this crash.

At the time of the post, the extent of the injuries was described as “serious,” though no additional details had been released. There were also no details of the identities of those involved or the cause of the crash.

What is clear is that this was not a minor accident. The complete closure of the roadway signals the gravity of the situation and the need for a thorough investigation.

X @wspd4pio
loading...

A Reminder for All Road Users

This incident is a heartbreaking reminder to keep an eye out for vulnerable road users, like bicyclists and motorcycle riders. Slow down, stay alert, and share the road responsibly.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

That message is for everyone, including bicyclists.

Read More: 110 MPH Camry Caught by the Washington State Patrol on I-5

Read More: Vital New I-90 Washington Travel Updates, North Bend to Vantage 

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s

From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Spokane
Categories: Featured