Serious Bicycle and Vehicle Crash Closes Major Spokane Intersection

Early this morning, a serious crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist shut down the entire intersection at SR-27 (Pines) and Indiana.

The Washington State Patrol’s District 4 PIO team posted a traffic alert around 6:30 a.m., asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators worked the scene.

Bicycle Rider Hit by Car in Spokane This Morning

The photo shared with the alert shows a distant but sobering view of a lone Trooper directing traffic, a blocked-off intersection, and what appears to be the crash victim on the far right, surrounded by first responders and people trying to help.

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this crash.

At the time of the post, the extent of the injuries was described as “serious,” though no additional details had been released. There were also no details of the identities of those involved or the cause of the crash.

What is clear is that this was not a minor accident. The complete closure of the roadway signals the gravity of the situation and the need for a thorough investigation.

A Reminder for All Road Users

This incident is a heartbreaking reminder to keep an eye out for vulnerable road users, like bicyclists and motorcycle riders. Slow down, stay alert, and share the road responsibly.

That message is for everyone, including bicyclists.

