Fatal Head-On Car Crash Shuts Down SR-22 Near Toppenish

A deadly crash shut down SR-22 near Toppenish Tuesday morning, forcing a full closure while investigators worked the scene.

Washington State Patrol confirmed the collision happened around milepost 1, roughly three miles north of Toppenish. Drivers in the area were asked to avoid the roadway and expect long delays as troopers conducted a thorough investigation.

WSP Investigating Two-Vehicle Collision North of Toppenish

According to WSP District 3, the crash involved two vehicles in a head-on collision. A Washington State Patrol trooper on scene said the roadway would be closed for at least two hours as they documented evidence, cleared debris, and notified family members.

Exit 50 heading south was also closed during the investigation, creating additional congestion for drivers trying to navigate around the area. The Washington State Patrol trooper also emphasized the importance of patience with crews working to investigate and clear the scene.

In a video update, a trooper confirmed that families had been notified and asked the public to give investigators time and space to do their work.

Roadway Reopens After Closure

Just after noon, WSP provided an update that SR-22 had reopened to traffic. While the closure was relatively brief, the impact was significant for commuters and local drivers during the late morning hours. Details about what led up to the crash have not yet been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

