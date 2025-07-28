Two Washington Drivers Busted Going the Wrong Way to Beat Traffic

Traffic can bring out the worst in all of us, but drivers on SR-18 near SR-167 took things to a dangerous new level to try to beat it.

This last weekend (July 26th), several frustrated motorists decided they’d had enough of the slowdown.

Instead of waiting it out, they drove the wrong way to avoid traffic. Yes, really.

Washington State Patrol Busts Wrong-Way Drivers Escaping Traffic

Washington State Patrol’s Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) shared a photo and reminder on X (formerly Twitter) that these actions are not just dangerous, but also illegal, and come with a steep $432 ticket.

Driving the wrong way on a highway, even for a short stretch, is incredibly risky. Oncoming cars don’t expect anyone to be in their lane, and reaction time would be very short. That is how head-on collisions happen, often the deadliest that happen on Washington highways.

And if you're caught? That wrong-way detour isn't just a bad decision; it's a legal one, with consequences.

Washington Penalties for Driving the Wrong Way

No one likes sitting in traffic. It’s hot, it’s frustrating, and sometimes it feels endless. Taking matters into your own hands by driving in the wrong direction isn't just about your own safety, but also puts everyone else at risk.

The $432 fine might sting, but the real cost could be far worse.

A Better Way to Beat Washington Traffic Jams

Use apps to check for alternate routes and plan ahead. If you end up getting stuck, turn on a podcast, call a friend (hands-free!), or just breathe and wait it out.

It’s never worth risking lives over a few extra minutes.

