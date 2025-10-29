Morning FedEx Semi Crash Causes Big Traffic Issues on SR-18

Drivers this morning heading westbound on State Route 18 are still dealing with an unexpected delay after a FedEx semi left the road.

The truck and trailer ended up sideways in a ditch near milepost 25. Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol reported on X that the crash only involved a one-vehicle collision. Fortunately, the driver of the truck only suffered some lacerations and a bump on the head, but no major injuries.

FedEx Semi Truck Being Pulled From Ditch on SR-18

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m., and photos show the big rig tilted at about a 45-degree angle in the ditch. The trailer was wedged against a thick stand of green trees and bushes, or it might have gone all the way over.

It is not clear what caused the truck to go off the road. SR-18 has many narrow and curvy parts, and the first image from the crash looks like it shows the road is wet.

Westbound Lanes Shut Down for Recovery

By mid-morning, Trooper Johnson reported that westbound SR-18 was fully blocked because crews were working to pull the semi back onto the roadway. The closure has lasted for hours, with heavy wreckers on site to right the truck and clear debris carefully.

Traffic backups have stretched for miles as drivers detoured or waited for the cleanup to finish. This is still a developing story with crews actively on scene.

