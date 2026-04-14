State Troopers Have a Theory Why Semi Trucks Keep Crashing on SR-18

Just days after that potato-loaded semi went off the road, another truck ended up in almost the same place, but WSP has a theory.

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Yesterday, Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol said this latest crash happened westbound on SR-18 just east of the summit.

Two Semi Trucks Crash in Exact Same Location on SR-18

The good news is no one was hurt, but the situation is raising some eyebrows. Two semi crashes in the exact same location within days of each other is strange.

Washington State Patrol troopers think semi drivers may be mistaking the “trouble spot” ditch for a usable shoulder.

In this stretch of highway, the driver said he thought that spot looked like there was extra room on the shoulder, but it instead drops off into a ditch.

A driver moves over, thinking there is stable space, but suddenly, their trailer is off the road.

Will Semi Trucks Keep Driving Off SR-18?

That potato spill last week was an oddly memorable cleanup. Now, another semi is stuck in the ditch, forcing westbound lanes of SR-18 to close while crews work to pull it out.

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Different truck, but the same problem. WSDOT might want to make some changes to that specific section of highway, or there WILL be a third time.

The third time will NOT be a charm, that's for sure.

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