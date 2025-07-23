Fatal Tragic Collision Claims One Life This Morning on Washington SR-900

This morning started with heartbreaking news out of King County, where a serious multi-vehicle collision occurred on SR-900 near 57th Street.

Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol reported the crash early this morning (July 23) that involved several vehicles, including a devastating head-on impact.

Washington State Patrol Reports Head-on Crash Turns Fatal

At approximately 6:30 AM, Trooper Johnson alerted the public to a major collision that had multiple lanes blocked. Initial reports indicated that the driver who caused the accident had hit two vehicles before striking a third head-on. Emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene, with two individuals transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash was so severe that most of the eastbound lanes of SR 900 were completely closed for several hours, with only one westbound lane remaining open to traffic. Troopers are investigating whether impairment played a role in the crash.

Around 10:49 AM, Trooper Johnson provided a heartbreaking update that one of the injured drivers had died from their injuries at the hospital. The crash, already serious, had now become fatal.

The Road Has Reopened, But the Pain Remains

The roadway was eventually cleared and reopened at 9:43 in the morning, but the emotional impact of what happened will linger much longer. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, with a special focus on possible impairment.

As we learn more, our thoughts go out to all those affected by this terrible incident this morning.

