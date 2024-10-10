Spooky Spectacles: A Guide to Tri-Cities’ Top Halloween Displays

Do you know where to find the best Halloween decorations in the Tri-Cities?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Spooktacular Decorations Light Up Tri-Cities for Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and finding the best house decorations in the Tri-Cities can be difficult unless you know where to look. Unlike the well-known, large-scale light displays that illuminate the Tri-Cities during Christmas, Halloween relies more on local enthusiasts to transform their homes into spine-tingling spectacles for holiday fans. Families looking for a festive evening drive filled with ghoulish sights can rejoice, there are numerous homes ready to deliver Halloween magic, and all you need it two different websites.

loading...

Tri-Cities Standouts in Halloween Decorating

One of the newest and most impressive displays is at 2341 Mark Ave in Richland, where Nicholas Bauman has dedicated his second year to creating a stunning LED light show. This ambitious project boasts over 3,000 lights and a variety of props that dance in synchronization with carefully selected music, all programmed over 100 hours. The show runs nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m. throughout October, offering families a thrilling experience without the worry of disturbing neighbors, as the audio can be tuned in on 92.7 FM from the comfort of your car. This year, Bauman has introduced new props and additional songs, making each visit a fresh experience.

Aj Brewster Aj Brewster loading...

Longstanding Halloween Traditions

One of the best for Tri-Cities Halloween creativity is Kyler Westfall, known for his extravagant and ever-evolving displays at his Kennewick home at 8640 W Klamath Ave. Westfall has long been a beloved figure in the local Halloween scene, consistently impressing visitors with elaborate decorations that span his entire property. Each year, he adds new scenes and characters, ensuring there’s always something new to discover. While he’s still setting up for this season, the display will be fully operational soon and welcome visitors nightly until Halloween. Large crowds can gather on Halloween night, so if you want to fully appreciate the intricacy of Westfall’s work without the hustle and bustle visit evenings on the week before. Visiting the Westfall's home on Halloween night is an event you don't want to miss.

Aj Brewster Aj Brewster loading...

Finding the Best Halloween Displays in Tri-Cities

For those eager to experience the best Halloween decorations the Tri-Cities have to offer, there are a couple of useful resources. The “Tri-Cities Halloween Displays” Facebook group serves as a hub for enthusiasts, providing updates and insights on local decorations. However, potential members must request access to join. In addition, an interactive Google map showcases nearly 50 of the area’s most impressive haunted yards, covering neighborhoods in Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, and West Richland. This map allows families to plan their Halloween outings effectively and ensure they don’t miss any of the area’s hidden gems.