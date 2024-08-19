Spokane’s Historic Davenport Hotel Named Fifth Best in the USA

The Historic Davenport Hotel in Spokane, Washington, has achieved national acclaim after being named on USA Today’s list of the top hotels and resorts.

Davenport Hotel Earns National Recognition for Historic Charm

The Historic Davenport Hotel, a now beloved landmark in Spokane, Washington, has recently been honored as the fifth-best hotel and resort in the United States for historic stays by USA Today. This ranking illustrates both the hotel's rich heritage and offers an exceptional blend of luxury with that historical ambiance. I grew up in Spokane from the 1970s to the 1990s, and I vividly recall the Davenport Hotel mostly being closed and boarded up. That’s why its national recognition is so remarkable, it's unreal to see a place that was nearly demolished achieve such prestigious acclaim.

USA Today’s list of top historic hotels places The Historic Davenport Hotel just behind notable establishments like The Grand Hotel in Alabama and The Peabody Hotel in Tennessee. According to USA Today, The Davenport Hotel's distinctive architecture and opulent lobby contribute to its timeless appeal. Guests are treated to luxurious accommodations and superior service, complemented by exceptional dining options and a full-service spa. The hotel's proximity to local attractions in Spokane also increases its appeal to visitors.

The Davenport Hotel Sybolized Elegance and Sophistication in Spokane

When it first opened in 1914, The Historic Davenport Hotel quickly became a symbol of elegance and sophistication in Spokane. Designed by the renowned architect Kirtland Cutter, the hotel was a marvel of modern living at the time, featuring cutting-edge amenities like air conditioning, a central vacuum system, and a grand pipe organ. It was originally built with a lavish lobby with ornate gold pleated details, which have been meticulously preserved and restored over the years.

Despite its successful past, The Davenport Hotel's future was uncertain in the early 2000s. Facing demolition in 2002 after being empty for years, the hotel was saved by local entrepreneurs Walt and Karen Worthy. They started a multi-million-dollar restoration project to bring back the hotel. Their efforts rejuvenated the hotel and allowed it to return to its former glory, ensuring that its intricate woodwork and marble interiors remained as striking and beautiful as ever. The restoration preserved key features like the golden hearth and the year-round lit fireplace which have been hallmarks of the hotel since its opening.

The Davenport Hotel's significance extends beyond its architectural beauty; it is also celebrated for its historical contributions. It was once home to a local radio station and has now become a focal point of Spokane’s cultural and social life. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, it stands as a testament to the grandeur and resilience of the early 20th-century hospitality of the Northwest.

Today, The Historic Davenport Hotel operates under Marriott’s Autograph Collection, seamlessly blending its rich heritage with modern luxury. Its inclusion on USA Today’s list as a top historic hotel reaffirms its reputation as a premier destination for travelers seeking a perfect fusion of history and contemporary comfort, attracting more visitors to Spokane, Washington. Read what the USA Today had to say about The Davenport Hotel, and see the other 9 historic hotels on the list at 10bestusatoday.com.