Spokane Woman Admits to Killing & Sawing Own Son’s Head Off

The details of this sad story are just starting to come to light. A woman in Spokane has admitted to killing her son and cutting his head off with a saw.

Grizzly Details Released From Spokane Murder Scene

58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was arrested and charged in the death of her adult son according to court documents by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. The woman allegedly admits to shooting her son with a gun, cutting his head off with a saw, and then disposing of the body. Now she is facing suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of her son Chase Catelli.

Catelli Killed Her Son Last Summer

The released court documents show that Christine Catelli admitted to her brother that she killed her son last weekend. After convincing his sister to confess, he drove her from western Washington back to the Spokane area to turn herself in. He also said they wanted to help authorities find the victim's body. She also confessed to authorities after turning herself in.

She Shot Hit 5 or 6 Times in the Chest

When Catelli confessed to authorities, she said that she shot him 5 or 6 times in the chest. The documents do not identify the motive for the killing. After her son was dead, she cut off his head with a saw and wrapped his body in black plastic. According to authorities, she dropped the body by a stream in the bushes at Glen Webb Road near Rock Lake. The head was found not far from the rest of the body according to the documents.

Catelli Faced Murder Charges Tuesday in Spokane Court

Catelli made her first court appearance on Tuesday to face the charges in the case at Spokane County District Court. This case is still under investigation.