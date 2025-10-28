Dangerous Morning Fog Blanketed Spokane with Zero Visibility

If you stepped outside in the Spokane area this morning, you had to fight through some thick fog no matter where you went.

Get our free mobile app

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted, “Just a little foggy in parts of our region this a.m. Might be a good idea to drive with your headlights on and to take things a bit slower depending on where your travels take you.” The short video attached showed just how bad it was.

The Reason for Spokane's Thick Morning Fog

The early-morning conditions help explain the curtain of fog after temperatures dipped into the 30s °F overnight. At the same time, the humidity climbed up into the 90 percent range, which created a perfect setup for fog formation.

The forecast for the day shows a struggle to break through with sunshine, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s °F, and mostly cloudy skies.

A calm wind and moist air mass near the ground kept visibility low for a while, causing that “blanket” effect across roads and open spaces around the Spokane area.

Rain and Sunshine Hits Later Today in Spokane

The sun will come out and warm up into the 40s or low 50s °F. The forecast suggests mostly cloudy skies today, and even a chance of light rain overnight.

Remember, if you experience fog, turn your headlights on and fog lights if you have them. Slow down and give yourself extra stopping distance, because dense fog reduces visibility and reaction time.

Get our free mobile app

If you hit thicker patches, keep low-beam lights on because high beams can reflect off the fog and just make it harder to see. Most of the fog should clear by the afternoon, but don’t assume every road will clear at exactly the same time, and stay aware.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy