Spokane Set to Freeze: Washington Temperatures Plunge Next Week

Spokane, prepare for a deep freeze because temperatures are set to plummet to dangerously low levels next week.

Freezing Temperatures Hit Spokane Next Week

According to the NOAA, the eastern side of Washington State can expect temperatures to dive into the single digits next week and some areas even dipping below zero. The coldest day looks to be Tuesday, February 10, 2025, when the Spokane area will experience highs only reaching the lower 20s and lows falling below zero in places.

Spokane residents should brace for several nights of bone-chilling cold next week. Monday night (February 9) will see temperatures drop to around 2°F, while Tuesday night will be the coldest, with lows plummeting to near 0°F. Even colder spots like Republic and Colville are expected to see temperatures hit -4°F and -1°F. These extreme low temperatures will continue into Wednesday night with lows around 6°F.

This cold front is not just a brief dip in temperatures, but a persistent freeze that will dominate the region’s weather most of next week. Even daytime highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to climb above the low 20s, offering little relief from the intense cold.

Cold Weather Precautions

It is important for people to take precautions to stay safe from the extreme cold. Exposure to these frigid temperatures can lead to hypothermia and frostbite quicker than you think if you're not dressed appropriately. It’s important to wear multiple layers of clothing like insulated outerwear, hats, scarves, and gloves. If you plan to be outdoors for an extended period, consider taking frequent breaks in a warm place to keep your body's core heat up.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with icy roads and reduced visibility. Make sure your vehicles are prepared for the cold by checking tire pressure, and antifreeze levels, and ensuring that windshields are clear of frost and ice when you leave. Spokane could also experience patchy freezing fog on Sunday morning with partly sunny conditions later and highs near 30°F. Later in the week, the chance of snow increases with a 20% chance on Wednesday night and a 40% chance on Thursday.